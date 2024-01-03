(Bloomberg) -- FTSE bosses returning to the office this week will have earned more by lunchtime today than the average British worker is paid for a whole year, according to a campaign group calling for pay restraint in the UK’s top boardrooms.

The High Pay Centre said Wednesday that median pay for UK workers is £34,963 ($44,144), an amount surpassed by the average blue-chip chief executive officer between Tuesday morning and 1 p.m. on Thursday. That’s one hour less than the CEOs had to work last year to reach the same milestone.

Median annual pay for FTSE 100 CEOs was £3.81 million, it said.

The group criticized London Stock Exchange boss Julia Hoggett who warned last year that pay at UK companies was too low to compete for top executive talent and retain listings.

“Lobbyists for big business and the financial services industry spent much of 2023 arguing that top earners in Britain aren’t paid enough,” said Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre. “When politicians listen to these misguided views, it’s unsurprising that we end up with massive inequality.”

A string of companies have chosen to list in New York instead of London, including British semiconductor giant Arm Holdings Plc and gambling business Flutter Entertainment Plc. Higher pay in the US has been cited as an attractive difference, as well as greater liquidity and more investors looking to back technology businesses. It has sparked a rethink by the UK’s financial regulator, which announced streamlined listings rules to boost London IPOs in December.

