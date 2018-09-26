FTSE Russell to Add Chinese Stocks to Its Indexes From Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese-listed stocks will soon be added to FTSE Russell’s global indexes, another step in the country’s efforts to internationalize its markets.

The shares will be included in three stages from June, FTSE Russell, a unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, said in a statement.

FTSE’s decision, coming soon after MSCI Inc. added Chinese companies to its benchmarks, is another victory for the country’s leaders, who’ve prioritized integration into the global financial system. While access is still restricted by quotas and a trading link via Hong Kong, authorities are keen to increase foreign participation in their capital markets.

Any inflows from FTSE-tracking funds would be a boon for Chinese stocks, which are among the world’s worst-performing equities this year. The Shanghai Composite Index is down 15 percent in 2018, ahead only of stock gauges in Dubai and Beirut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

MSCI began adding so-called A shares to its indexes earlier this year. The New York-based firm is now considering whether to increase the weighting of Chinese stocks in its gauges.

