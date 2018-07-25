(Bloomberg) -- FTSE Russell is looking to broaden its reach in Latin America with a slew of new instruments.

The London-based index and data provider is working on partnerships from Mexico to Argentina, Jesus Togno, FTSE’s new regional director for Latin America, said in an interview. FTSE is making a move as global investors raise their exposure to emerging markets. Today, less than half of the $16 trillion benchmarked to FTSE indexes is dedicated to emerging markets, with the most potential growth expected in Latin America and Asia.

"We see opportunity for our business equally between Latin America and emerging markets in Asia, " said Togno. "This is because institutional investors globally are trying to diversify. Recent developments have shown the professionalism of these markets has evolved and they’re offering very interesting profiles."

Among the instruments being developed is one that tracks a Mexico-focused stock index launched earlier this year with Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA). The first one is expected to be an exchange traded fund to be launched in the first quarter of next year, he said. The company has not yet finalized which company will be the provider for the ETF.

"We are working with local and global asset managers to create funds, ETFs, options or futures for that index," Togno said. "Right now, the FTSE-BIVA index is a theoretical portfolio. There are no vehicles tracking it, and that’s what we’re working on."

The largest exchange-traded fund tracking Mexican stocks is the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The fund has $1.2 billion in assets, which include 99 percent of all U.S.-listed Mexico ETFs. That hasn’t stopped other fund issuers from taking a chance, though, hoping that cheaper products might earn them some market share. Franklin Templeton Investments launched a Mexico ETF in November that has brought in $3.8 million in assets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

FTSE sees Colombia as the next Latin American country where it can expand, this time via a partnership with Mexico’s fixed income index provider Proveedor Integral de Precios. FTSE, which has had a partnership with PIP in Mexico since 2014, could launch in Colombia as soon as the second half of 2019.

After that, the company is eyeing Chile, which has "the most sophisticated market" in the region, as well as the creation of a Latin America environmental, social and governance index, an approach that has also been pursued by rival MSCI Inc. That index will focus on how companies manage the different risks they’re exposed to, he added.

FTSE is also in talks with Argentina’s Rofex SA, the country’s largest futures and derivatives exchange, to develop its Rofex 20 equity index. FTSE is looking to partner as a benchmark administrator or in a different role, but talks are still "in very early stages," Togno said. The Rofex 20 index was launched in late April after stocks operator BYMA ended an agreement that allowed it to offer futures on its stock indices.

(Updates to add that ETF provider has yet to be chosen in third paragraph.)

--With assistance from Carolina Wilson.

To contact the reporter on this story: Carolina Millan in Buenos Aires at cmillanronch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Courtney Dentch at cdentch1@bloomberg.net, Christiana Sciaudone, Andrew Dunn

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.