(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd. has partnered with global index provider FTSE Russell to expand its suite of derivatives products, after MSCI Inc. earlier this year chose Hong Kong to license some of its offerings in this space.

SGX and FTSE will introduce products across multiple asset classes, including those linked to the latter’s benchmark indexes for fixed income, listed real estate, global equities and currencies, according to a statement from SGX. The products will focus on Asian and emerging markets and will cater to growing demand for ESG investments, it said.

SGX has been taking initiatives to boost business after being hurt by the MSCI’s decision in May, when it said it will move licensing for derivatives products on a host of gauges to Hong Kong from Singapore. Earlier this month, SGX announced plans to start trading futures contracts on indexes of real estate investment trusts across Asia excluding Japan.

“On equity derivatives, you should expect broader launches even on countries outside of Asia” as well as single-stock futures for more Asian markets, SGX’s Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye said in a press briefing. “You should expect more rollout of products in the months to come.”

SGX had earlier partnered with the FTSE Group to launch Taiwan futures in July, after introducing single-stock futures in its platform in the city-state the previous month.

Read: Hong Kong and Singapore to Face Off Over Chinese Stock Futures

While FTSE has “good” partnerships with North American bourses for index derivatives, “Asia is a growth market for us, there is huge demand for all asset classes,” Waqas Samad, CEO of FTSE Russell, said during the online briefing. “Partnering with SGX is a natural solution for us.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.