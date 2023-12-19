Dec 19, 2023
FTX, Bahamas Liquidators Set Rules to Value Coins, Pay Creditors
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- FTX Trading Ltd. signed a new agreement with Bahamian liquidators overseeing a small unit of the bankrupt crypto firm which lays out details about how to pay creditors of the fraud-tainted companies, according to a statement.
- Under the proposal, FTX and the Bahamian unit will value crypto currencies based on the dates the companies sought court protection last year without taking into account changes in market value since then; FTX and most of its units filed bankruptcy in November, 2022.
- The agreement builds on a deal the two sides struck earlier this year
- Customers will also get a choice to be paid through the liquidation case in the Bahamas or the bankruptcy case in the US
- Claims against FTX involving the company’s FTT digital token will be treated as equity and not receive any payout
- The case is FTX Trading Ltd., 22-11068, US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
