(Bloomberg) -- A top financial regulator is crafting a plan to ensure that more derivatives exchanges keep client funds separate from their corporate cash, the latest response by US policymakers to the havoc wrought by fallen crypto giant FTX.

A draft proposal being worked on by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission would expand the scope of existing regulatory defenses to apply to exchanges that let customers trade without going through a brokerage. A version of those limits helped keep FTX from raiding customer funds at its LedgerX subsidiary, a former unit of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling crypto universe that was overseen by the CFTC, according to one of the agency’s commissioners.

The CFTC required the firm to separate customer and company assets as a condition for letting it offer crypto derivatives fully backed by collateral directly to customers.

Kristin Johnson, a Democratic member of the CFTC, said rules requiring segregation of customers assets should apply to any firms using or seeking similar direct-to-customer models, whether they’re offering crypto products or other types of derivatives. That argument is bolstered by LedgerX’s insulation from the broader crumbling of the FTX empire and a desire to avoid such crises going forward.

The CFTC should act immediately to put in place rules to prevent misuse or loss of customer funds, in light of events like FTX’s collapse, Johnson said. “This is especially critical when we are considering direct-to-retail market structures for complex financial products, like leveraged, crypto derivatives transactions, and particularly important when permitting untested liquidation and resolution approaches,” she said.

A spokesman for the regulator declined to comment because the proposal hasn’t been made public. The CFTC is just one of the US authorities that brought cases against FTX and its former executives following the firm’s collapse in November 2022.

Earlier this month, a jury found Sam Bankman-Fried, the exchange’s former chief executive, guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried directed the transfer of FTX customer money into Alameda Research, an affiliated hedge fund, for risky investments, political donations and expensive real estate before both companies spiraled into bankruptcy.

As bankruptcy lawyers sifted through the rubble immediately after FTX’s implosion, LedgerX stood out as a rare solvent piece. It was sold off and purchased earlier this year by the owner of Miami International Securities Exchange.

LedgerX had approval from the CFTC to offer derivatives contracts fully backed by collateral directly to retail customers. As a condition, the agency explicitly required the firm to “at all times maintain funds of its clearing members separate and distinct from its own funds.”

“I have asked the chair and my fellow commissioners to consider and develop thoughtful, carefully tailored regulation that closes the gap for retail customers and ensures that there are parallel protections safeguarding customer funds,” Johnson said of the upcoming rule plan.

