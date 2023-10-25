(Bloomberg) -- FTX is demanding information about millions of dollars the bankrupt crypto firm gave to a top nonprofit group studying the risks of artificial intelligence.

Before it failed, FTX paid San Francisco-based Center for AI Safety $6.5 million between May and September 2022, according to a Wednesday court filing. The bankrupt crypto exchange, now managed by FTX Chief Executive Officer John J Ray III, wants an accounting of those transfers and seeks permission from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to issue subpoenas to CAIS for documents and other information related to those payments.

CAIS didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the transfers described in FTX’s court filing.

The filing is part of an effort by Ray to recover funds for FTX customers by discovering, and potentially recovering, substantial payments made before Chapter 11 while Sam Bankman-Fried still helmed the crypto firm. Advisers have probed payments made to FTX’s celebrity endorsers, Bankman-Fried’s parents and Stanford University, which returned funds the university received.

Before FTX collapsed, Bankman-Fried was a high profile supporter of effective altruism, a philosophy emphasizing charitable giving. CAIS is a nonprofit organization researching ways to make AI safer and address problems in the field “before they become significant concerns.” In May, the organization released an open letter warning about existential harms from AI that was signed by more than 350 executives and researchers, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The organization has been trying to diversify its finances and raise more money by telling visitors to its website that the organization is “currently bottlenecked by funding.”

FTX said Wednesday it’s seeking subpoenas because CAIS has rejected “requests to voluntarily provide an accounting related to the transfers.” Judges routinely grant bankrupt companies requests for documents and other information related to payments made before a Chapter 11 filing.

The requested subpoenas seek documents related to any assets or funds CAIS received from FTX or its affiliates, according to court documents. The subpoenas also seek documents and communications related to FTX Philanthropy Inc., FTX Foundation or FTX Future Fund.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.