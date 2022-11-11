(Bloomberg) -- Cyprus is planning to suspend FTX.com’s two-month-old license, which allows the troubled crypto exchange to operate throughout Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said.

An announcement on the decision could come as soon as Friday, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations. FTX said in September that it received the permit from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, covering the EU as well as Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein. It has now filed for bankruptcy.

CySEC had asked FTX Europe to suspend its operations on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Cypriot regulator told Bloomberg News. FTX’s European activities are regulated by CySEC and is authorized to provide investment services in derivatives and other financial instruments, but is not licensed to engage in the direct trading of cryptoassets.

“A further announcement will be made in due course,” she said.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com imploded in spectacular fashion this week, as confidence in the exchange evaporated and it emerged that it had a multibillion-dollar balance sheet shortfall. FTX and Bankman-Fried himself are being investigated by US authorities.

FTX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Securing this license in the European Union is an important step in achieving our goal of becoming one of the most regulated exchanges in the world,” Bankman-Fried said in the September press release announcing the permit.

