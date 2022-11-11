(Bloomberg) -- FTX.US employees are exploring a sale of a digital currency futures and options exchange the company acquired in October 2021, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit, rebranded as FTX US Derivatives from LedgerX, was excluded from FTX.US’s bankruptcy filing on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Zach Dexter said in a tweet. A representative for FTX.US declined to comment, and Dexter could not immediately be reached for comment. The people familar with the matter asked for anonymity because the discussions are private.

Any sale is likely to be contested by creditors, who will be scouring the company’s books for units, contracts, joint ventures or ownership stakes with any value left to help cover their losses.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. in May closed on its purchase of Eris Digital Holdings LLC, which does business as ErisX, and is a competitor to the FTX.US unit. Both are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

FTX.US employees have been racing to sell off assets, including stock-clearing platform Embed and naming rights to an arena in Miami.

