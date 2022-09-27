(Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange FTX US president Brett Harrison is stepping down and will move into an advisory role, he said via Twitter.

“I’m remaining in the industry with the goal of removing technological barriers to full participation in and maturation of global crypto markets, both centralized and decentralized,” Harrison tweeted.

Harrison has been instrumental in building out the US operation of the crypto exchange giant, which recently expanded into offering stock trading.

