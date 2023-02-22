(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Fuchs’s BFAM Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd. posted gains in both its main hedge fund and a side pocket of illiquid Chinese credit in January, according to people familiar with the matter, paving the way for a turnaround after a bruising year.

The hedge fund of the $1.2 billion firm surged about 7.5% for the month, after a 26% loss in 2022, said the people, who requested not to be named because the matter is private. BFAM’s $400 million side pocket, mostly Chinese property credit assets, was up about 3.5% last month, rebounding from an even steeper drop than the main fund last year.

That represented an encouraging start for Fuchs’s attempt to turn around his Hong Kong-based firm, which managed $4.9 billion of assets at its peak. His winning streak came to a halt when Chinese real estate bonds tumbled following regulatory crackdowns on the sector.

In the second half last year, mounting losses and investor redemptions prompted Fuchs to ringfence hard-to-sell Chinese credit assets, mostly from property developers, into the side pocket, to avoid a fire sale and give them time to recover. The firm also shifted focus to trading more liquid assets, such as stock and currency volatility, convertible bonds and block trades, with Fuchs resuming more of the trading himself.

In January, that effort paid off, helped by a friendlier market. The gain in the main fund was driven by profits from credit and convertible bond trades, said one of the people.

The side pocket benefited from China’s exit from strict Covid controls. Beijing has also introduced a raft of measures to rescue the ailing property industry since late last year, ending a ban on onshore equity fundraising for builders and widening a program to facilitate local bond sales with government guarantees.

Fuchs declined to comment.

