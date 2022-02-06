(Bloomberg) --

Fuel prices in Sudan rose about 15% at the pumps on Sunday, adding to consumer woes in the North African country whose economy is reeling from the suspension of foreign aid after October’s coup.

Gas stations in the capital, Khartoum, began charging 415 pounds ($0.92) per liter of gasoline, up from 362 pounds, according to customers and facility owners who spoke to Bloomberg. Diesel prices rose to 407 pounds per liter from 347.

It’s the latest increase after Sudan’s transitional government in mid-2021 raised fuel prices to levels that reflect import costs, effectively ending state subsidies. The country’s current military rulers, who ousted the civilian component later that year, are set to enact a tax-heavy budget to compensate for donors’ freezing of billions of dollars in assistance.

Oil Ministry officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.

