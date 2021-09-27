(Bloomberg) --

At all points of the compass around London, numerous fuel stations had no supplies for motorists on Monday morning.

From Balham Hill in the south to the Holloway Road in the north, some sites operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc had covered their pumps and put out signs saying fuel was unavailable. One BP Plc site in Shepherds Bush, in the west of the city, had cordoned off all of its pumps with red and white tape.

One of the few stations in London that had any fuel for sale early on Monday caused a small traffic jam on the Albert Embankment, across the Thames from the Houses of Parliament, as trucks and taxis lined up to fill their tanks.

While Tesco Plc, the supermarket chain that also has filling stations around the U.K., said it’s not rationing supply, it said it has experienced some temporary outages of fuel in a number of areas.

Read more: U.K. Relaxes Antitrust Rules, May Bring in Army as Pumps Run Dry

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.