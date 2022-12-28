(Bloomberg) -- A glitch in OR Tambo International Airport’s fuel-supply system resulted in major flight delays at South Africa’s busiest airport.

The airport in Johannesburg has been “experiencing challenges with fuel supply from its fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system,” Airports Company South Africa said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday. “Technicians are onsite and have resolved the issue.”

Both international and local flights were delayed because of the technical fault, according to the statement. The airport handles 21 million passengers a year and facilitates 53 aircraft movements every hour, according to data on the company’s website.

