(Bloomberg) -- A ship was hit by an explosion near the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations.

The UKMTO, which is linked to the British navy, advised vessels in that part of the Red Sea to “exercise extreme caution.”

The ship was a carrying bunkering fuel and called Al Amal Al Saudi, according to a tweet from TankerTrackers.com. “No real impact on crude oil exports,” it said.

The incident comes less than three weeks after an oil tanker was damaged in a possible attack at the Saudi terminal of Shuqaiq, south of Jeddah.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have previously used sea mines to attack ships in Saudi Arabian waters. The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, have been fighting Yemen’s United Nations-backed government since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened a year later on the side of the government.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.