(Bloomberg) -- Fugitive businessman Vasil Bozhkov, who was once considered Bulgaria’s richest man, returned to the Balkan state from self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates and surrendered to authorities at Sofia airport.

Bozhkov, who owned a gambling business that generated more than a billion euros in annual revenue, escaped to the UAE three years ago. Known by his underworld name “the Skull,” he was charged with crimes ranging from allegedly leading an organized group to extortion and money laundering, as well as organizing attempted murders and holding unregistered antiques.

He has repeatedly accused authorities, including former long-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his finance minister, of blackmailing him and requesting bribes.

“I’m returning,” Bozhkov wrote on his Facebook page hours before landing in Sofia. He denies wrongdoing.

The US also sanctioned Bozhkov in 2021 under the Magnitsky act, along with several government officials and a lawmaker oligarch who is still in parliament.

Prosecutors said they will demand Bozhkov be held in custody after his arrest as he will be questioned as part of several investigations, according to a statement.

