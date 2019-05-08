(Bloomberg) -- Indian authorities have seized or liquidated the equivalent of $860 million controlled by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, his lawyer told a London court as she argued that he doesn’t have access to enough funds to flee the U.K.

Modi’s lawyer, Clare Montgomery, told a judge that her client should be granted bail, because most of his funds are frozen, he has shown that he is no longer seeking residence abroad and he is settled in the U.K. Still, Modi was also able to post 2 million pounds ($2.6 million) bail, she said on Wednesday.

Montgomery went on to say that Modi, who looked on from the dock, had not threatened a potential witness, as claimed by the Indian government.

“Central parts of the claims made by the government of India are false," Montgomery said. “Their efforts to describe him as a diabolical maniac or as a cold-blooded and hardened criminal are proven to be false."

Judge Emma Arbuthnot has rejected bail for Modi twice since his March 19 arrest by U.K. police at the request of Indian authorities. The tycoon, who dressed stars including Kate Winslet, Dakota Johnson and Priyanka Chopra, faces charges of fraudulently acquiring guarantees from Punjab National Bank that were later used to obtain loans from abroad, according to complaints filed by the lender.

