(Bloomberg) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares plunged the most since June after US regulators told the company to halt work on an experimental drug for sickle-cell disease.

The US Food and Drug Administration ordered the pause based on information from earlier experiments outside of humans, Fulcrum said Friday in a statement. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it will stop dosing people in the early-stage test of experimental FTX-6058. Shares of Fulcrum slid as much as 59%, their biggest intraday loss since June 10, at the US market open.

Fulcrum is one of a number of companies pursuing treatments for sickle-cell disease, a genetic blood disorder that can result in bouts of pain, organ damage and early death. Fulcrum’s experimental pill aims to increase fetal hemoglobin in an effort to improve patient health.

The company intends to address the agency’s questions related to PRC2, a molecule affected by the drug, and remains confident in it, interim chief executive officer Robert Gould said in the statement.

