(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his hands and right arm suffered in an intruder’s attack at their San Francisco home Friday morning.

Paul Pelosi’s doctors “expect a full recovery,” the speaker’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack. She was en route to California as of Friday afternoon.

Police checked on the Pelosi home early Friday and found Paul Pelosi, 82, and the alleged assailant, David DePape, struggling over a hammer. DePape, 42, then struck Pelosi in the head and body before being subdued and arrested, according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

During the attack, DePape demanded to know where the speaker was, a person familiar with the investigation said.

DePape is in custody and was to be charged with a variety of felonies, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, Scott added.

Paul Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he underwent the surgery.

“The speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country,” Hammill said. “The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault.”

