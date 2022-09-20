(Bloomberg) -- London-based pub chain Fuller Smith & Turner Plc fears its energy bills will soar to £18 million ($21 million) in the current financial year, up from £8 million last year, as elevated global gas prices threaten British businesses.

Fuller’s warning comes ahead of Friday’s mini-budget, when Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to reveal details of a government program to help UK companies cope with the energy crisis. Businesses have complained that the plan has already been delayed for too long and fear it could leave firms facing a cliff-edge if support ends after six months.

The pub and hotels company has purchased additional forward contracts to cover its predicted annual requirement, in a bid to fix energy costs for the year. Initially the firm had contracts to cover 50% of its expected annual gas and electricity requirement, then sought to increase this as energy prices rose further.

Sky-high natural gas prices continue to send forward electricity contract figures upwards. Earlier this year European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a decoupling of gas prices from the cost of electricity.

“Businesses across the hospitality sector are experiencing unsustainable increases in energy costs,” Fuller’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Emeny said. “We will see significant increases this year and do urge the government to provide much needed clarity on its proposed support package so that we can plan accordingly.”

(Corrects description of company in first paragraph.)

