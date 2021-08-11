(Bloomberg) -- Fully-vaccinated adults in the U.K. will no longer be legally required to self-isolate if they come into contact with a coronavirus case from Aug. 16, the government said.

All under-18s will also be able to avoid isolation under the new rules, according to a statement late Wednesday from the Department of Health. People identified as close contacts by the test-and-trace program will instead be advised to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and will be free to go to work and school as normal.

The announcement comes after last month’s so-called “pingdemic,” when a surge in alerts from the National Health Service’s Covid-19 mobile phone app caused havoc for British food producers, retailers and pubs -- who warned supply chains were nearing breaking point.

“Getting two doses of a vaccine has tipped the odds in our favor and allowed us to safely reclaim our lost freedoms,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said. “Double-jabbed people who test positive will still need to self-isolate.”

Just over three quarters of all U.K. adults have been double-vaccinated, while 89% have had one dose.

