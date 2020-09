Fund Founder Daniel Kamensky Is Charged by U.S. Prosecutors

(Bloomberg) -- Marble Ridge Capital founder Dan Kamensky was accused by federal prosecutors of securities fraud and extortion, as the U.S. claimed he abused his position on a Neiman Marcus Group Inc. bankruptcy committee to purchase securities at an artificially low price.

Read More: Marble Ridge’s Dan Kamensky Sued by SEC Over Neiman Bankruptcy

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.