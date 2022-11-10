(Bloomberg) -- A lawsuit filed by the hedge fund Evolution Capital Management says that federal authorities are probing the activities of Robert Gagliardi, a former fund manager at the firm, as part of a criminal investigation into block trading.

Evolution, which said in its filing that US Marshals seized Gagliardi’s mobile phone last year in connection with the probe, added that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year that was “clearly focused in large part upon Gagliardi,” the complaint said. The fund, which also goes by ECM, is suing Gagliardi in New York state court over a pay dispute.

The complaint comes after Gagliardi filed an action against Evolution in the UK seeking compensation owed under the terms of his contract, according to his attorney. ECM, which was founded by Michael Lerch, is suing Gagliardi for breach of contract and says it does not have to pay the fund manager what he’s seeking in light of his “lies and misconduct,” according to the complaint.

“Rob’s done absolutely nothing wrong and he denies all allegations of wrongdoing,” said Seth Redniss, who was identified as Gagliardi’s lawyer in the lawsuit. “He initiated a case against Evolution and this is a hit job in response.” He declined to comment on any US investigation.

More generally, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and the SEC have been investigating how Wall Street bankers work with hedge funds and other buyers to privately carry out stock sales big enough to move prices. A spokesman for the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment on any probe allegedly involving Gagliardi, while a representative for the SEC didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Morgan Stanley is the only major company to have disclosed a probe into its block-trading business earlier this year. Bloomberg reported in February that the Justice Department had sought communications involving more than a dozen professionals at Wall Street firms, including at Morgan Stanley and some of its key clients.

ECM’s lawsuit says that Gagliardi is demanding a bonus of $7.5 million on top of over $7 million already paid to him during his 11-month tenure with the Crystal Bay, Nevada-based hedge fund. ECM is seeking disgorgement of about $6 million it paid him, and for the court to say the firm doesn’t owe him any discretionary bonus.

In its suit, ECM alleges that Gagliardi told the firm’s chief financial officer that he had lost his mobile phone on a flight to Los Angeles, but then Gagliardi later said, according to ECM, it had been seized “in connection with a federal criminal investigation into Gagliardi and his block trading practices.” The firm said in its lawsuit that it understands the investigation is still ongoing, and that Gagliardi also said he had been served with a grand jury subpoena and a search and seizure warrant in connection with the probe.

Hoping the investigation would end quickly, ECM says it kept Gagliardi on initially. But ECM says that when it became clear Gagliardi’s “legal troubles would continue” and imperil ECM’s reputation, the fund fired him in March.

The case is Evolution Capital Management LLC v Robert Gagliardi, 654273/2022, New York Supreme Court, New York County (Manhattan).

--With assistance from Bob Van Voris.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.