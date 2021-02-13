(Bloomberg) -- Disgraced fund manger Neil Woodford plans to start a new operation that will focus on investing in biotech companies, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

“We’re going to rebuild the Woodford investment operation under a new brand called WCM Partners,” Woodford told the paper in an interview. “We’re going to focus on biotech sector, British biosciences and healtcare.”

His new fund will raise money from professional investors and will look at companies that will develop into “the likes of Immunocore, Kymab, Synairgen, Nanopore,” the newspaper said.

Woodford’s investing empire collapsed in 2019 when he couldn’t sell his holdings quickly enough to meet redemption requests from his main fund.

Any comeback is subject to an ongoing investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority, which could forbid him from investing.

