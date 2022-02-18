(Bloomberg) -- Money managers increased their net bullish wagers on arabica coffee to the highest in records going back to 2006, government data as of Feb. 15 showed Friday. A global supply crunch caused by plunging output in top grower Brazil, plus soaring input and transportation costs, have pushed the beans favored by Starbucks Corp. to repeated decade highs recently. Lingering uncertainty about production this year is weighing on traders ahead of the winter season in the Southern Hemisphere, when unfavorable weather could extend the shortages into a third year.

