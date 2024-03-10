(Bloomberg) -- Fund managers look to have stepped into a bear trap by increasing short positions on the Australian dollar just as the currency staged a recovery.

A gauge of short bets on the Aussie by asset managers jumped by 16,129 contracts to 115,495 in the week to March 5, a record high in data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission starting in 2006. The weekly snapshot is published every Friday.

Funds added to bearish Aussie positions after softer-than-expected Australian inflation data released Feb. 28 boosted speculation that the central bank has finished hiking interest rates. As it turned out though, that was more than offset in succeeding days by signs the Federal Reserve is moving closer to cutting borrowing costs. The Aussie was also supported via cross flows as a stronger yen pulled down the greenback.

“Offshore rather than domestic forces have been in the driver’s seat with a softer dollar and stronger yen underpinning the Aussie’s revival,” Peter Dragicevich, a strategist at Corpay Solutions, wrote in a research note.

Dragicevich said there are a number of medium-term positives for the Aussie including another round of income-tax cuts, the potential for more relief at the May budget, and an improvement in China’s economy due to stimulus measures.

The Aussie was little changed Monday at 66.23 cents, having rallied about 3% from this year’s low set on Feb. 13.

