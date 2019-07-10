Fund Owner in New Energy Accused of $6 Million in Inside Trades

(Bloomberg) -- An investment fund owner involved in alternative energy was arrested and charged with illegally making $6 million from trading on tips about the financial data of Illumina Inc.

Prosecutors in New York charged Donald Blakstad, owner of Midcontinental Petroleum Inc., with trading on advance information about earnings and other financial information about the San Diego-based biotechnology company. They claim Blakstad got the tips from a former Illumina accountant who pleaded guilty last month and is cooperating with the government.

