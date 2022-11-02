(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund, one of the country’s biggest investors, is aiming to clamp down on firms that overstate their success in curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The A$70 billion ($44 billion) pension fund known as Cbus has adopted more conservative European Union benchmarks on climate reporting, Chief Investment Officer Kristian Fok said in an interview. The shift is aimed at curbing the potential exaggeration of firms’ carbon reductions, as well as instilling greater confidence among increasingly environmentally aware members.

The new method readjusts the estimated emissions reductions among Cbus’s portfolio companies to a 10.8% decline from a 2019 baseline, compared with a 37% drop under looser standards, Fok said prior to the release of the fund’s latest climate roadmap on Thursday.

“As investors, we need to acknowledge that reducing emissions over the next eight years to meet our 2030 target of a 45% reduction in real world emissions is going to take a lot of hard work and dedication,” Fok said.

Cbus will also expand its measurement of Scope 3 emissions, said Fok. Companies around the world are under pressure to account for the full range of their environmental impact, including emissions generated by suppliers and customers.

“I’ve had this conversation with a few funds internationally, each of them are starting to put their minds toward that problem,” he said. “This is the next logical step that asset owners are going to be starting to really move toward, and we want to make sure that we remain in step with that.”

Still, Fok acknowledged that the tougher reporting standards would bring challenges when collecting emissions data from companies, including the integrity and availability of the information.

“That does have its challenges,” he said. “But we think that it’s appropriate for us to start to consider that more holistically because at the moment with an asset, the way that you price it, the way that you put your products out, you can actually have some influence on your customers.”

Australia’s A$3.3 trillion pensions industry is a large investor in the country’s fossil fuels industry and has been urged to do more to cut emissions. Cbus has been a champion of sustainable investing despite pulling out of the United Nations-convened Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative in September, citing onerous reporting obligations.

“We just didn’t feel we had the resources to be able to do all that reporting, in terms of the standards that they put there,” Fok said. “There’s probably more value in us actually looking at things that we can do in the portfolio rather than reporting along those lines.”

