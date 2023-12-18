(Bloomberg) -- English councils will receive a 6.5% funding boost next year to help them battle soaring costs, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government said, but the move failed to quell growing fears of a looming wave of bankruptcies.

Michael Gove, the UK’s secretary of state for leveling up, housing and communities, on Monday announced almost £4 billion ($5.1 billion) of extra cash for local councils in 2024/25, taking their total central government funding to over £64 billion. While the government said this represented a rise in real terms, the sector criticized the uplift.

“Today’s settlement does not provide enough funding to meet the severe cost and demand pressures” faced by local administrators, Shaun Davies, Chairman of the Local Government Association, said in a statement. “No council is now immune to the growing risk to their financial sustainability.”

Council finances have been battered by high inflation, rising demand for services such as social care and years of real terms funding cuts since the financial crisis. That’s left them struggling to balance the books, and the LGA — which represents almost all English councils — has warned that one in five say they are very or fairly likely to issue a Section 114 notice declaring effective bankruptcy this year or next.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the raise announced by Gove was in line with what councils might have expected when the central government set out tentative plans last year. However, “councils have not been compensated for much higher than expected inflation over the intervening period,” the think tank’s economist Kate Ogden said. “Based on spending totals penciled in at the Autumn Statement last month, 2025–26 and beyond looks to be even tougher for councils.”

The budget crunch threatens to become another headache for Sunak in the run-up to a general election expected next year amid concern over the state of public services.

“Despite recent decreases in the rate of inflation, the government recognize that pressures still exist for all local authorities,” Gove said. “These proposals will provide councils with the support they need. It ensures stability, delivers additional resources for social care, and maintains balance on council tax.”

He also revealed plans to disincentivize councils from trying to adopt a four-day week, saying that it “does not represent good value for taxpayers’ money.”

Birmingham City Council, Britain’s second city and the largest local authority in Europe, became the highest profile casualty of the sector’s financial troubles after it issued a Section 114 notice in September.

Council leaders in Woking and Nottingham have also declared effective bankruptcy this year, though experts believe many more could be in the pipeline. These councils are now being forced to draw up cuts to help plug the gap in their budgets.

Davies at the LGA said the new funding assumes all councils will increase council tax bills by the maximum allowed, leaving many facing the “difficult choice” of whether to do so or not.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.