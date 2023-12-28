(Bloomberg) -- Volatility is ripping through funding markets in the final days of the year as banks’ efforts to tidy balance sheets leaves some participants scrambling for short-term financing.

While some fluctuations in rates on overnight general collateral repurchase agreements is to be expected, rates have been jumpy in the final week of December. Repo for the Dec. 29 period, referred to the turn of the year, traded at 5.78%/5.70% earlier before retreating to 5.64%/5.57%, according to Clear Street LLC, which sees it opening Friday around 5.67%/5.64%.

Strains in funding markets traditionally increase at the end of the year when banks pare activity to shore up their balance sheets for regulatory purposes. Their withdrawal forces market participants to either find alternatives, or else risk paying even higher funding costs.

Also adding to the noise is the Fed’s continued push to remove liquidity from the financial system. That’s because the markets had relied on the central bank for its stimulus. The monetary authority boosted temporary repo operations after a period of turmoil in 2019 before embarking on its rate-easing cycle of 2020 and 2021, followed by the start of its balance sheet unwind. Traders are now on alert for additional pressure after repo rates surged last month in the aftermath of a rally in the Treasury market.

Here’s what to watch for further signs of funding strains:

Secured Overnight Financing Rate

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, is a reference rate connected to transactions of overnight repurchase agreements. The rate, calculated from transaction-level tri-party repo and cleared bilateral repo data, had already been drifting higher in response to the rise in overnight rates as the end of the year approaches.

Rising funding costs tend to drive SOFR higher as well. SOFR fixed at 5.39% as of Dec. 27 from 5.35% the prior session, according to New York Fed data published Thursday. That matches the all-time high reached on Dec. 1.

Reverse Repo Facility

The Fed’s reverse repo facility, or RRP, has been a place where counterparties — mostly money-market mutual funds — can park excess cash to earn a market rate, currently 5.3%. As banks pare their repo market activity to tidy up their balance sheets, it spurs money funds to shift more cash to the RRP. On Thursday, 88 counterparties parked $830 billion at the facility, the most in two weeks. Wrightson ICAP expects balances to top $1 trillion over the end of the year.

Sponsored Repo

With year-end balance sheet constraints and increased need to finance long Treasury positions in the cash market, banks are shifting more activity to sponsored repo.

Total sponsored repo activity rose to $1.023 trillion as of Dec. 27, just shy of the all-time high $1.031 trillion reached on Dec. 22, Depository Trust and Clearing Corp. data show. That’s up from $983.9 billion on Tuesday. Sponsored repo transactions allow lenders to transact with counterparties like money-market funds and hedge funds, without bumping up against regulatory constraints of their own balance sheets. These agreements are effectively “sponsored” or cleared via the Fixed Income Clearing Corp’s repo platform, thereby allowing dealer-banks to net two sides of a trade and hold less capital against it.

(Updates repo rates in second, third paragraphs, and reverse repo facility usage in ninth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.