(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is backpedaling on plans to cut interest rates, Japan is propping up the yen, British central bankers are divided, and Sweden and Switzerland are already loosening monetary policy.

For currency traders, all of this is great. It’s suddenly giving them an opportunity to make — or lose — a lot of money fast.

Fund managers at Allspring Global Investments and GAM Investments say they’re pivoting to so-called Group-of-10 currencies and away from emerging markets, where many policymakers are already in the full swing of cutting rates. Others like Ninety One’s Iain Cunningham are going with concentrated wagers. He’s accumulated a 45% net-long in US dollar, up from just 5% at the start of the year.

The appeal of currencies from the G-10, the most industrialized countries, rests in part on a belief they are primed for big moves, especially as traders get whipsawed by central bank shifts and potential election surprises.

Plus, carry trades are generating blockbuster profits, driven largely by the strength of the US dollar. A Bloomberg gauge of the G-10 strategy is on track for the best half-year performance in 14 years with an almost 6% gain since January.

“There’s a lot more action in G-10 than there has been for years,” said Lauren van Biljon, who helps to oversee $580 billion at Allspring. “Divergence is everywhere. There’s divergence in growth, inflation, trade expectations and that’s feeding through into surprises in the currency market.”

Of course, overall market volatility is still relatively muted, as seen by a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index of G-7 currency swings sinking to a two-year low in March. But some are seeing the early signs of an inflection and perhaps most surprisingly, the classic relationship between developed and emerging markets has been flipped upside down.

The G-7 currency volatility index has consistently registered above the emerging-markets measure this year, the first time that’s happened on a sustained basis since 2017.

Individual pairs tell a similar story. The Japanese yen, Swedish krona and Swiss franc have weakened more than 7% this year against the dollar. It’s a move on par with the Turkish lira, which clocked 8% losses, among the steepest declines in a basket of emerging-market currencies.

“It’s reasonable to expect an increase in volatility in the FX market due to the dynamic of expectation versus actual implementation of central bank interest rate policies,” said Guglielmo Mazzola, head of systematic investment specialists at GAM Systematic.

GAM’s quant-driven fund has increased its exposure to G-10 currencies, he said, citing data from their models that point in favor of the asset class over emerging markets. At Allspring, Van Biljon increased bets last month against the euro and krona, while trimming the Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah.

Money flow data points to a shift into G-10 currency trades and away from emerging markets. In April, traders bought the greenback and New Zealand dollar and pulled cash from Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Indian rupee, according to State Street Global Advisors.

Carry trades are also part of the attraction. The G-10 index, which seeks to measure the return of borrowing in low-yielding currencies and investing in higher-yielding ones, has risen 5.8% since January. By comparison, carry trade index tracking eight emerging markets has flat-lined. The benchmark, which roared with a 7% return last year, is down 0.1% in 2024.

Meera Chandan, co-head of FX strategy at JPMorgan, said G-10 carry will keep outperforming this year. She favors borrowing the Swiss franc, Swedish krona and Australian dollar and lending the US currency.

To be sure, some fund managers say they’re not pivoting out of emerging markets, but rather selecting a wider range of trades. CIBC Asset Management continues to bet on the Indian rupee, while also preparing for weakness in the Swiss franc, the Canadian dollar and the euro.

“There’s more divergence opening up within developed markets and that means we’re getting more breadth in our FX portfolio,” said Michael Sager, head of multi-asset and currency management at CIBC. “We don’t have to have a binary choice between DM or EM. The more choice, the better.”

Meanwhile, Cunningham, a portfolio manager at Ninety One, is watching for a break-out in the euro, which has been stuck in its tightest range since being created in 1999. If the European Central Bank cuts faster than the Fed, as traders are currently expecting, there’s a good chance the euro will dive to dollar parity, he said.

Elections could toss up another wildcard for markets, with the US, UK and European Union still set to hold leadership contests this year. To TD Securities Inc., there’s bound to be more volatility in store.

“G-10 FX is getting a lot more interesting again after being mostly range bound,” said Mark McCormick, global head of FX and EM strategy at TD Securities. “There’s scope for some pretty big moves.”

