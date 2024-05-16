(Bloomberg) -- Top US regulators are pushing ahead with a bid to boost oversight of investment funds managed by bank trust departments, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Thursday.

Gensler said Thursday his agency and American banking regulators are still working together on tightening regulation for so-called collective investment funds. He repeated a call from last year to treat those instruments more like open-end mutual funds.

“Rules for these funds lack limits on illiquid investments and minimum levels of liquid assets,” he said, referring to the funds run by bank trust departments. “There is no limit on leverage, requirement for regular reporting on holdings to investors, or requirement for an independent board.”

Collective investment funds, estimated at about $7 trillion in assets, are exempt from many regulations that other funds face from the SEC.

Read More: SEC’s Gensler Says Banks’ Investment Funds Need Rules Update

During his tenure, Gensler has proposed a slate of rules intended to address structural and liquidity issues in funds. One of the measures, finalized in July 2023, imposes minimum liquidity requirements on money market funds when withdrawals are spiking.

Meanwhile, Gensler on Thursday indicated he’s open to modifying and seeking more comment on two measures proposed by the agency that affect investment advisers.

He signaled changes could be in store for one plan to expand custody rules for investment advisers to cover all assets, and another one focused on preventing conflicts from the use of predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence. Both proposals have drawn vocal pushback from an array of industry players.

Read More: Crypto Platforms’ Ties to Hedge Funds Under Fire in SEC Rule

Separately, the financial regulator issued a final rule Thursday requiring brokers, investment companies and advisers and transfer agents to notify customers when their sensitive data is hacked or breached.

Transaction Settlement

At a different event, Haoxiang Zhu, the head of the SEC unit that oversees stock trading, said the agency wasn’t yet contemplating moving to same-day settlement for transactions. The brokerage industry is now preparing on May 28 to shift settlement to one day after execution. The regulator has said the changes would reduce the systemic risk posed to clearinghouses by thinly capitalized brokerages dealers.

But already the industry is wondering when the markets watchdog might look to go even faster. Zhu, a former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology specializing in financial market structure, added that it’s unlikely that industry would ever have to move to real-time settlement.

(Updates with comments by SEC head of Trading and Markets Division beginning in ninth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.