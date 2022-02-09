Funds to End Pandemic Amount to ‘Rounding Error’ for Rich Nations, WHO Head Says

(Bloomberg) -- The $16 billion in funding needed to provide low-income countries with better access to Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments represents a “rounding error” in rich countries’ budgets, according to the head of the World Health Organization.

Finance ministers of wealthy nations have indicated the money needed would be a relatively insignificant commitment, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an appeal to wealthy nations to fill the funding gap for the WHO’s ACT-Accelerator plan budget for 2022.

“If there is commitment, it can be done,” Tedros said at a media briefing Wednesday. “If the finance ministers call it a rounding error I don’t think they are wrong because that is their job.”

The WHO is appealing to rich countries again after an anemic response to an initial request in October to help fund the $23.4 billion ACT-Accelerator program in 2022. The agency asked for about $16.8 billion from its wealthiest member states but raised just $800 million.

Only six nations -- Canada, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Sweden --met or exceeded their fair-share commitments to the 2020/21 program budget, the WHO said.

The U.S., which is the biggest donor, contributed about 64% of its fair share and China, the second largest, contributed about 3%, the WHO said. The Russian Federation contributed nothing to the funding request for 2020/21.

Fair-share donations are calculated by the WHO using a number of factors including a country’s wealth, GDP per capita and how much it will benefit from a faster global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The ACT-A program, which includes the Covax vaccination effort in lower income countries, wants to achieve a 70% global vaccination rate while providing tests, therapeutic treatments and personal protective equipment for health-care workers in those countries.

