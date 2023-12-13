(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have turned bearish on European gas prices for the first time in four months, amid confidence that the region will get through another winter without much of the Russian supplies it once relied on.

Speculators held a net-short position in benchmark Dutch gas derivatives by the end of last week, according to exchange data released Wednesday. The move comes as futures trade near the lowest since September, after months of volatility caused by factors including prolonged production outages in Norway and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

While the market remains fragile — a sizable outage or severe cold snap could cause price spikes — fears of shortages this heating season have all but disappeared on muted demand and high fuel stockpiles. That has been reflected in the options market and vanishing winter premiums in recent weeks.

Weather forecasts also point to milder-than-normal conditions through year-end. That could further weigh on European gas prices that are already under pressure ahead of the holiday season. Benchmark futures gained on Wednesday, but are still down about 14% so far this month.

“Only a combination of multiple supply risks or extended cold weather periods have the potential to test the resilience of the European winter energy outlook,” Andy Sommer, team leader for fundamental analysis and modeling at Swiss trader Axpo Solutions AG, said in a note this week.

Investment funds shifted to a net-bearish position in the latest week as gross short positions rose more than long ones, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. data show.

Read More: Gas Market Unfazed by Second Winter Without Russia

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.