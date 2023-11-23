(Bloomberg) -- Researchers have found a new possible treatment for mycetoma, one of the world’s most neglected diseases, which often destroys tissue to the point that amputation is necessary.

The world’s first clinical trial for a treatment for mycetoma has shown that the antifungal drug fosravuconazole, made by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co., may be a simple and safe option for treatment. Eisai sells the drug currently to treat toenail infections.

The second-phase trial on the drug was conducted in an alliance with the non-profit medical research organization Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative. The tests were done in Sudan, the country with the most documented cases globally.

While most drugs need to undergo three phases of clinical trials, Sudan’s government is giving permission for the antifungal to be used under controlled conditions to treat patients at the Mycetoma Research Center in Khartoum. The disease is also prevalent in Mexico.

The disease can be caused by bacteria or by a fungus. Once a person is infected, mycetoma damages soft tissues and bones, sometimes causing deformities. The absence of an effective treatment can lead to amputation in severe cases. Children account for about a quarter of the afflicted.

“‘Those who move around barefoot are the most at risk, mostly field laborers and children,” Ahmed Fahal, a professor at the Mycetoma Research Center, said in a statement.

While another drug, itraconazole, is the standard medicine used, fosravuconazole treatment only requires eight pills per month compared to 120 tablets.

“This will greatly improve adherence and convenience for patients,” Fahal said.

The Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative is an offshoot of Medecins Sans Frontieres.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.