(Bloomberg) -- A group of entertainment heavyweights that includes Peter Chernin and former Walt Disney Co. Chairman Bob Iger is investing $263 million in toymaker Funko Inc.

The Chernin Group leads an investment consortium that is buying a 25% stake in Funko for $21 a share, an 18% premium over Wednesday’s closing price. The shares are being acquired from Acon Investments. Along with the new stake, the investors will designate two directors, and Chernin and Iger will serve as advisers to the board.

The stock jumped as much as 55% in extended trading on Thursday before being halted for news pending.

Chernin believes Funko has a strong and recognizable brand among consumers -- and it’s relatively cheap. The stock has lost more than a third of its value from its high last May despite revenue growth last year that far outpaced Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc., the two largest U.S. toy companies.

“It’s such an overwhelmingly attractive valuation,” Chernin said in an interview. “It’s growing far faster than the big two that have much higher multiples.”

Funko sells more than 10% of its products on its own, outside of major retailers like Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. Sales doubled from 2017 to 2021, surpassing $1 billion last year.

Chernin and partner Jesse Jacobs believe Funko’s dolls can be the basis of a global entertainment company that spans film, TV and live events. The company licenses rights to popular characters from other studios but has the opportunity to develop its owned properties into entertainment franchises, as Lego did in the “The Lego Movie” with Warner Bros. Chernin just turned another of his investments -- the Exploding Kittens party game -- into a TV show and mobile game with Netflix Inc.

Jacobs will be one of the new Funko directors. Other members of the investor group include EBay Inc. and sports agent Rich Paul. As part of the deal, EBay will become the primary platform for reselling Funko products, and the two companies will also collaborate on exclusive releases of new products.

Founded in 1998, Everett, Washington-based Funko is best known for bobbleheads and large-headed figurines featuring characters like Darth Vader and Spider-Man. While there are hundreds of Funko dolls based on characters from film and TV, there are fewer in music or sports. Paul, whose client list includes LeBron James, may help in that area.

Chernin Group has historically invested in closely held companies that are just a few years old. It invested in media businesses Barstool Sports, Crunchyroll and MeatEater, as well as the collectibles company Goldin Auctions.

The toy industry has attracted a lot of investor activity in recent months. Two activists are pushing for change at Hasbro, while Mattel is exploring a sale.

