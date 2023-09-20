Furniture Giant Ikea Cuts Prices on About 500 Products in Sweden

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish flat-pack furniture maker Ikea has decided to cut prices on almost 500 of its products in Sweden, with a focus on home storage items such as the ‘Billy’ bookshelf.

“To remain affordable we have focused a lot on lowering operating costs and improving our efficiency,” Elefteria Cromlidou, Country Commercial Manager of Ikea Sweden, said in a statement. She added that the furniture maker sees positive economic trends globally in terms of supply and commodity prices.

Sweden saw prices excluding energy and interest-rate changes increase by 7.2% from a year earlier in August. While the acceleration was better than expected by economists, increased borrowing costs continue to weigh on the Nordic region’s biggest economy.

“Swedish consumers still face economic challenges, and we know that people are struggling to make ends meet,” Cromlidou said.

In 2022, Ikea said it was forced to push up prices amid soaring inflation including a jump in energy costs.

