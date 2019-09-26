(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson sparked a backlash across Parliament with his attacks on opposition lawmakers, accusing them of “surrender” as he ratcheted up divisions over Brexit. His rhetoric will alienate the people he needs to get a divorce deal passed, but it sets up the prime minister’s strategy for a Parliament versus People election in the fall -- if he can secure one.

Key Developments:

House of Commons to meet from 9:30 a.m.

Johnson to address Conservative MPs at 11:30 a.m.

Opposition parties to meet to discuss how to counter Johnson

Cleverly Says Both Sides At Fault (8:15 a.m.)

Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said the mood in Parliament is the worst he’s seen, and tried to turn the tables by listing examples of opposition MPs using violent language about Boris Johnson.

“There has been language used right across this debate which I think is deeply uncomfortable,” Cleverly told BBC radio on Thursday. “The temper in the House is unlike anything I’ve seen in my time, and it is deeply uncomfortable. We’ve seen language and accusations flung around.”

Cleverly added that the “this can be de-escalated, tempers can be taken out of this,” but he doesn’t expect tensions to calm until Brexit has been resolved.

Asked whether Johnson will heed legislation to force him to seek to delay Brexit if he can’t get a deal approved, Cleverly said the government “will obey the law” but still emphasized it would take the U.K. out of the European Union on Oct. 31. He didn’t say how that might be possible.

Abbott Says Chance of Labour Support ‘Over’ (7:50 a.m.)

Diane Abbott, home affairs spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, said any prospect of some of her party’s politicians backing a deal that Johnson brings back from the European Union is “over” after the prime minister’s performance on Wednesday night.

“I’ve heard from and seen comments from MPs who might have wanted to have considered a Boris Johnson deal and that’s over,” Abbott told BBC Radio.

She said Johnson’s “adversarial, military language” was “not befitting the prime minister.”

Soames Appalled at Johnson’s Behavior (7:20 a.m.)

Nicholas Soames, Winston Churchill’s grandson who was expelled from the Parliamentary Conservative Party for voting to block a no-deal Brexit, said he was “absolutely appalled by the whole language and tone’’ of the House of Commons.

“The job of the prime minister, even under difficult circumstances, is to try and bring the House together and what the prime minister did was drive it further apart,’’ Soames told BBC radio. “The prime minister is taking some very, very bad advice.’’

“I’ve never felt such a poisonous atmosphere and I deeply regret it,’’ Soames said. “This language that’s being used is doing so much damage to our democracy.’’

Cox Widower Urges Moderate Language (7:10 a.m.)

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered Labour lawmaker Jo Cox, appealed for all sides to moderate their language in the Brexit debate after Boris Johnson claimed that the best way to honor his dead wife’s memory would be to deliver Brexit.

Jo Cox, a fervent pro-European, was killed during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign by a far-right extremist. Her memory was invoked by women Labour MP’s in the House of Commons on Wednesday night when they pleaded with Johnson to stop accusing opponents of “surrender” and betraying the referendum result, because they had seen that language in death threats against them.

Johnson dismissed their concerns as “humbug,” adding that “the best way to ensure that every parliamentarian is properly safe, and we dial down the current anxiety in this country, is to get Brexit done.”

“I was shocked by the willingness to descend to vitriol and the type of language that was used. I think it does long-lasting harm,” Cox told the BBC. “These words we throw across in rhetoric can have real world consequences.”

Labour Frontbencher Quits to Back Remain (Earlier)

Matthew Pennycook, a Brexit spokesman for the opposition Labour Party in the House of Commons, quit leader Jeremy Corbyn’s team of shadow ministers on Wednesday evening, saying he wants to campaign for the U.K. to stay in the European Union.

In his resignation letter, Pennycook said that while he welcomed the party’s decision to promise a referendum in the next election, “I now want the opportunity to focus my efforts on campaigning vigorously for that public vote and unequivocally for the U.K. to stay in the EU when it is secured.”

The Labour Party voted to adopt a wait-and-see policy at its conference on Monday, promising to negotiate with the EU and offer the public the choice of whether to accept that deal or stay in the bloc. But it rejected a motion that would have seen it back Remain, opting instead to hold a special conference after a new deal with the EU is agreed to decide its position.

Earlier:

