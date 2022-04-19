(Bloomberg) -- The investigative firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign to research then-candidate Donald Trump’s suspected ties to Russia urged a judge overseeing a related criminal case to keep their communications private.

Fusion GPS said in a Tuesday court filing that its messages with the campaign and the Democratic National Committee are protected by attorney-client privilege. The company said it had been hired by the DNC’s law firm to help prepare research for a possible defamation suit by Trump over Clinton’s Russia remarks.

Special Counsel John Durham, tasked with investigating the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe, seeks to use the communications at the July trial of DNC-linked lawyer Michael Sussmann, who is accused of lying to the FBI. Durham has asked a judge to review the communications to determine if they are truly covered by attorney-client privilege as Sussmann claims.

Fusion, whose probe ultimately helped produce the so-called Steele dossier about Trump, was hired by Perkins Coie LLP’s then-partner Marc Elias, a top DNC election attorney, according to the filing.

“Elias had a subjectively (and objectively) reasonable concern about Mr. Trump’s litigiousness given his numerous threats of and actual litigation against his critics,” Fusion said in the filing. “Indeed, that concern was prescient, with Mr. Trump having recently launched litigation seeking tens of millions of dollars against every interested party here.”

Read More: Trump Sues Clinton, Democrats Claiming 2016 Conspiracy

Fusion’s communications with the DNC and the campaign may be relevant to Sussmann’s case because he is accused of falsely telling the FBI he wasn’t representing any client when he gave the agency information about suspected links between Trump Tower and a Russian bank a few months before the election.

Durham has accused the Clinton campaign and the DNC of wrongfully withholding the communications, which were sought under a grand jury subpoena.

Sussmann’s motion to dismiss the case was denied earlier this month by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who ruled a jury would need to decide whether Sussmann’s alleged lie to the FBI was material to the Russia probe.

Fusion said it was hired because of its expertise on topics including Russia, the Kremlin, foreign interference in U.S. elections, Russian oligarchs and their relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the filing. Trump famously asked Russia to “find” Clinton’s “30,000 emails.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.