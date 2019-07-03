(Bloomberg) -- Shares of a Chinese property developer fell the most on record on a local media report that Shanghai police detained the company’s billionaire founder for an alleged crime.

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. sank 24% in Hong Kong, wiping out almost $2 billion in value within minutes. Chairman Wang Zhenhua is currently under investigation in Shanghai, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

Calls to Future Land’s investor relations department weren’t answered, while the city’s police didn’t immediately reply to a fax and call requesting comment.

Future Land’s dollar bond due 2023 fell by the most since the security was sold in April. Wang also sits on the board of Hong Kong-listed Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its shares sank 24% Wednesday, a record drop.

