After the military took charge in a July coup, the US was forced to cut development aid and suspend military operations at Air Base 201, its most strategic military asset in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Operations at the $110 million site in northern Niger could resume if the junta returns the country to constitutional order within the agreed time frame, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Radio France Internationale.

“All the cooperation that we have suspended, given the action of the junta, we can put it back into play,” Blinken told the French broadcaster. “But it depends entirely on the approach of the CNSP. Are they putting Niger back on the right track?,” he said using the French acronym for the junta.

Halted Cooperation

Following the July 26 coup the US and its European allies halted cooperation with Niger, which for the past decade became a key ally in the fight against Islamist insurgents in West Africa’s Sahel region.

From the military base in the town of Agadez, US drones track the movements of militants and traffickers across West Africa and beyond. Since the coup, operations have been limited to ensure the safety of the base’s staff, which has also been reduced.

The US plans to provide an additional $45 million, including military equipment and intelligence support to coastal West African states, which would increase the super power’s security support to the region to about $300 million, Blinken said during a meeting with Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday.

It “remains to be seen” whether this could include setting up bases in the country, Blinken told RFI.

The US is aware that Russia’s push to increase engagement with some of the countries in the region has not yielded expected results, he said.

The US has designated Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group a “significant transnational criminal organization” and accused it of destabilizing African nations, extracting natural resources and committing human rights violations including mass executions in places such as Mali and the Central African Republic.

Adequate Assistance

In those African countries where Wagner is offering security support, “what we’ve seen is actually that insecurity has been getting worse,” Blinken said. “The violence, the terrorism, the exploitation of resources by the Wagner Group repeats itself. We see it every time.”

Moscow has been looking to exploit any fallout between Niger and its Western allies to grow its footprint. The Kremlin, which is already collaborating with Burkina Faso and Mali on security, recently signed a new defense agreement with Niger.

For the US it’s about providing adequate assistance rather than countering Russia or China, whose foreign minister visited four African countries last week, including Ivory Coast.

“It’s not about telling African countries who to work with,” Blinken said.

