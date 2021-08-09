(Bloomberg) -- Future Retail Ltd.’s $500 million dollar bonds extended losses to their lowest level in almost a year, while stocks plunged by the daily limit after a top court on Friday halted its purchase by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Mumbai-based supermarket operator’s 5.6% 2025 note fell to as low as 58.7 cents, the lowest since Aug. 20 last year, before recovering slightly to 58.9 cents. The company’s shares declined by its daily limit of 10%, the most since March 19, to 47.30 rupees. Five other listed companies of the Future conglomerate also slipped.

The slide extends Friday’s losses after India’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of Amazon.com Inc.’s request to halt the purchase, dealing a blow to indebted Indian retailer Future Retail’s rescue.

“A FRL-Reliance merger seems to be increasingly unlikely,” said Trung Nguyen, senior credit analyst at Lucror Analytics. “FRL has strategic value for Amazon. In our view, the cost of saving FRL would be worth incurring in order for Amazon to gain a strong foothold in the Indian retail market.”

The ruling comes as Future faces two other key triggers -- a 30-day deadline for a missed coupon payment originally on July 22, and a keenly eyed court case in Singapore’s arbitration court.

The Indian court halting the purchase of Future Retail by Reliance industries will likely delay the deal’s progress but not derail it, said Vishal Kulkarni, an analyst at Nomura International. Approvals from the Indian authorities for the deal will be on hold until further clarity emerges from the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, and any follow-up steps in the Indian courts, he added.

