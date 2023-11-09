(Bloomberg) -- Futures and options broker Marex Group is preparing for an initial public offering in New York, swapping venues two years after it pulled plans to list in London, according to people familiar with the matter.

The UK firm, which is best known for its commodities business and is one of the largest dealers on the London Metal Exchange, is aiming to list next year, the people said. It’s opted for New York due to the depth of the market and greater investor receptivity to growth stocks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private plans.

A spokeswoman for Marex declined to comment.

London-based Marex has been bolstering its business in North America in recent years, having bought several firms with presences in Chicago and New York, and expanded its over-the-counter commodities business to the US. It also gained a much bigger presence in the region with the acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Marex pulled its £115 million ($141 million) initial public offering in London in June 2021 due to insufficient demand. The size of the listing could be larger this time given the company’s expansion since then, the people said. Higher interest rates have also improved profits for brokers.

The move to New York is a blow for the British market. This year alone, a spate of UK firms have either abandoned the local exchange, or added a US listing in search of a deeper investor pool.

Read more: IPO Slump Worsens London’s Shrinking Stock Market: ECM Watch

Building materials group CRH Plc, plumbing equipment supplier Ferguson Plc, and betting firm Flutter Entertainment Plc are among UK-listed firms pursuing US floats, while London also lost out on the blockbuster IPO of Softbank-backed chip designer Arm Holdings Plc.

