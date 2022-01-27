Investors seem to be disappointed that companies are not blowing away earnings: Strategist

U.S. futures fell with European stocks at the end of a volatile week as concern about tighter policy overshadowed strong earnings from Apple Inc.

Contracts on U.S. gauges extended losses, after rising earlier in the session. Apple rose in premarket trading, while Chevron Corp. fell on disappointing profits. Losses in tech and auto shares dragged on European benchmarks.

A dollar gauge ticked up, while Treasuries slipped. A measure of credit risk for European junk bonds climbed to the highest level since November 2020.

Markets have been whiplashed by volatility this week as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled aggressive tightening, adding to investor concerns about geopolitical tensions and an uneven earnings season. Also sapping sentiment on Friday were weak data on the German economy and euro-area confidence.

As investors brace for rising rates, rotating out of frothier equities, value stocks are outperforming.

Money markets are now pricing in nearly five Fed hikes this year after a hawkish stance from Chair Jerome Powell. That’s up from three expected as recently as December.

“Tighter liquidity and weaker growth mean higher volatility,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. The “current growth scare looks like a classic mid-cycle phase to us, while a lot of hawkishness is priced in.”

The U.S. stock market is priced “quite aggressively” versus other developed nations as well as emerging markets, and valuations in the latter can be a tailwind rather than a headwind as in the U.S., Feifei Li, partner and CIO of equity strategies at Research Affiliates, said on Bloomberg Television.

Perpetual Loser Europe Looks a Safer Bet in Global Equity Rout

Elsewhere, oil headed for a sixth weekly advance and gold nursed losses. Bitcoin held above US$36,000.

Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled after the retail brokerage posted worse-than-expected revenue and losses.

A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares rose for the first day in six as gains in Japan offset declines in China.

What to watch this week:

U.S. consumer income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent as of 7:35 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1140

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3382

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 115.62 per U.S. dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.84 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.02 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.27 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9 per cent to US$87.35 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,788.70 an ounce

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth, Michael Msika and Sunil Jagtiani.