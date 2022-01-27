Investors seem to be disappointed that companies are not blowing away earnings: Strategist

U.S. futures trimmed declines after inflation data was broadly in line with expectations, quelling worries about tighter policy. Apple Inc. rose on strong earnings.

Contracts on U.S. gauges tempered earlier declines as the personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the U.S. Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose in line with forecasts. The employment cost index, which Chair Jerome Powell cited in December as a key reason for a pivot to a more aggressive stance on inflation, came in below expectations for the fourth quarter.

Apple rose in premarket trading, while Chevron Corp. fell on disappointing profits. Losses in tech and auto shares dragged on European benchmarks.

Markets have been whiplashed by volatility this week as the Fed signaled aggressive tightening, adding to investor concerns about geopolitical tensions and an uneven earnings season. As investors brace for rising rates, rotating out of frothier equities, value stocks are outperforming.

Money markets are now pricing in nearly five Fed hikes this year after a hawkish stance from Chair Jerome Powell. That’s up from three expected as recently as December.

“Tighter liquidity and weaker growth mean higher volatility,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. The “current growth scare looks like a classic mid-cycle phase to us, while a lot of hawkishness is priced in.”

The U.S. stock market is priced “quite aggressively” versus other developed nations as well as emerging markets, and valuations in the latter can be a tailwind rather than a headwind as in the U.S., Feifei Li, partner and CIO of equity strategies at Research Affiliates, said on Bloomberg Television.

What to watch this week:

University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday.

