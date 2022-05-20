US equity futures pushed higher Friday along with stocks in Europe after China’s latest measure to bolster its economy injected a note of optimism at the end of another volatile week for global markets.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1 per cent, shrugging off modest losses on Wall Street on Thursday. Traders in the US will be bracing for more volatility later Friday due to the monthly expiration of options tied to equities and exchange-traded funds, which often stir market swings. Treasury yields edged higher, and the dollar was steady after its biggest one-day drop since 2020. Oil held above US$112 a barrel.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index added 1.5 per cent, erasing the week’s losses. Carmakers led the advance, rebounding after two days of declines. Basic resources outperformed as industrial metals rallied. Consumer products was the only sector in the red as Richemont slumped after the Swiss watch and jewelry maker forecast rocky times ahead.

Chinese lenders lowered the five-year loan prime rate by a record amount in an effort to boost mortgages and loans amid a property slump and COVID lockdowns. The move “is without doubt a positive in terms of raising the market’s sentiment,” said Niu Chunbao, a fund manager at Shanghai Wanji Asset Management.

Rebounds in risk sentiment have tended to fizzle this year. Investors continue to grapple with concerns about an economic downturn, in part as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to quell price pressures. Global shares are on course for an historic seventh week of declines.

“The risk-on trading mood has registered a solid rebound during the last couple of hours as traders cheered the significantly dovish monetary decision from China,” said Pierre Veyret, an analyst at ActivTrades. “This move significantly contrasts with the lingering inflation and recession risks in Western economies, where an increasing number of market operators and analysts are questioning the policies of central banks.”

The UK’s stock benchmark outperformed and gitls fell after a surprise increase in April retail sales overshadowed a decline in consumer confidence to the lowest level in at least 48 years.

In the latest developments over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Senate passed a more than US$40 billion Ukraine aid package, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. Meanwhile, the Group of Seven industrialized nations will agree on more than 18 billion euros (US$19 billion) in aid for Ukraine, according to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

What damage will be done to the US economy and global markets before the Fed changes tack and eases policy again? The “Fed Put” is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1 per cent as of 7:27 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0579

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2474

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 127.93 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.86 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.98 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.93 per cent

Commodities