U.S. equity futures slipped on Monday, and commodities tumbled as investors weighed concerns about a pullback in stimulus and a resurgence in the fast-spreading delta virus variant.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials fell, while those on the Nasdaq 100 traded modestly higher. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was little changed as gains in technology firms offset declines in energy shares and miners. Crude oil plunged to the lowest in three weeks on concern the delta virus strain will hamper demand growth.

Precious metals also sold off, with gold touching the lowest since March before paring losses. Silver dropped to its lowest since November. Strong U.S. payrolls data on Friday raised the prospect of higher rates, which would make precious metals less attractive relative to other assets.

Asian stocks were mixed, as shares rose in Hong Kong and China and fluctuated in South Korea. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.27 per cent, while the dollar drifted. Chinese bond yields gained after inflation data came in above expectations.

Friday’s payrolls report, as well as comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, have fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus. Along with the rampaging delta variant, that’s hitting commodities as investors also keep an eye on rising price pressures. U.S. inflation data later this week will be a key marker ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium later this month.

“You have these concerns that if the economy is growing very, very strongly then that might bring forward the tightening or the tapering by the Fed,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said on Bloomberg Television. “There is a good chance they might announce that tapering in September and it would start later this year.”

Elsewhere, Chinese technology shares remained under pressure amid concerns about Beijing’s crackdown. Bitcoin rose to around US$45,000.

Here are some key events to watch out for this week:

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic; Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin; Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester; Kansas City Fed President Esther George among Fed speakers through the week

The U.S. consumer price index on Wednesday is forecast to show prices increased again in July

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report due Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 8:27 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1765

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3880

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 110.07 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.27 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.47 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.56 per cent

Commodities