U.S. stocks fell for the first time in seven days as investors debated wheter commitments by the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration to let the economy run hot will spark destabilizing inflation.

The S&P 500 Index edged lower, taking a break from a rally fueled by signs the Biden administration intends to pass a sizable aid bill while the central bank promises to keep rates pinned near zero. Treasuries advanced and the dollar fell for a third straight session. The difference between the U.S. five- to 30-year yield curve and its German equivalent reached its widest since 2011, mainly reflecting expectations for a stronger inflation pickup in America. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index drifted lower despite positive results from French oil giant Total SE and online grocer Ocado Group Plc.

Stretched valuations are giving investors pause as they cheer advancing vaccination efforts, rising stimulus prospects and a slowdown in coronavirus infections across the globe. With inflation expectations near the highest since 2013, questions have also begun to be raised about when the so-called reflation trade in bonds could start to threaten equities.

“We are getting to the point where we have to start worrying about the risk of how do we pull back on that stimulus, will it cause the economy to overheat, are these valuations becoming too expensive,” Saira Malik, Nuveen head of global equities, said on Bloomberg TV. “That is something we are going to be grappling with as the year goes on.”

Elsewhere, Brent oil hovered around US$60 a barrel on signs the global market is tightening and demand is improving. Bitcoin pared an earlier jump to a record after Tesla Inc. bought US$1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season continues with companies including Cisco Systems, Societe Generale and L’Oreal.

EIA crude oil inventory report comes Wednesday.

Sweden will set monetary policy on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on a webinar Wednesday.

The U.S. consumer price index comes Wednesday.

Lunar New Year public holidays begin in nations across Asia, with China breaking for a week.

Bank of Russia’s policy decision comes Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.3 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.3 per cent.

The euro advanced 0.4 per cent to US$1.2098.

The British pound gained 0.3 per cent to US$1.3785.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.436 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.6 per cent to 104.61 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 1.15 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.11 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to -0.44 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.475 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 0.073 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.3 per cent to US$57.81 a barrel.

Brent crude decreased 0.1 per cent to US$60.51 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.6 per cent to US$1,841.75 an ounce.

--With assistance from Anil Varma.