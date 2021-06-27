Now isn’t the time to add additional risk to your portfolio: Asset allocation strategist

Nasdaq 100 futures rose while European stocks dropped on Monday as new travel restrictions prompted by COVID-19 strains helped spur a re-think of the reflation trade.

Contracts on the tech-heavy gauge outperformed those on the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials, as investors moved back into defensive shares over firms that stand to benefit from reopening. The Stoxx 600 Index was weighed down by travel firms, with the highly contagious Delta strain threatening to derail summer tourism in Europe by prompting new quarantine rules. Hong Kong said it will ban all passenger flights from Britain starting Thursday.

Asia stocks were little changed, though Southeast Asian markets underperformed, led by Malaysia, where a nationwide lockdown was extended. Treasuries rose with the dollar. WTI crude oil fluctuated around US$74 a barrel.

Global stocks are trading near a record high as anxiety about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt eased, with investors dialing back concerns that U.S. policy makers will rush to boost interest rates despite mounting inflation pressures. Still, tensions remain, with highly-contagious strains of the virus threatening to derail the return to normal, while markets remain sensitive to more central banks debating the withdrawal of emergency stimulus.

“Liquidity is still everywhere and that, for now, will support stocks,” said Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at Mediolanum International Funds. “But I think the market is in an unstable equilibrium right now. The FOMC have signalled they will be more proactive but equally, dislocations in the supply chain will keep price pressures evident.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin rose to trade around US$35,000 despite a regulatory ban on crypto exchange Binance Markets Ltd.

Here are some events to watch in the markets this week:

OECD meets in Paris to finalize a proposal to overhaul global minimum corporate taxation Wednesday

China’s President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech as the nation marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party Thursday

OPEC+ ministerial meeting Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks Friday

The U.S. jobs report is forecast to show an acceleration in payrolls growth in June Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 8:27 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1914

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3903

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 110.89 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.76 per cent

Commodities