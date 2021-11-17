The consumer will not be in as strong of a position next year: Analyst on rising retail sales

U.S. equity futures were calm as fears about inflation and Europe’s fourth virus wave simmered under the surface. The dollar held around a one-year high, bolstered by data that underlined U.S. economic strength.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 posted a slight gain while those on the S&P 500 were little changed. Tesla Inc. rose as much as 2.4 per cent in U.S. pre-market trading, extending a bounce from the previous session after CEO Elon Musk disclosed more stock sales.

Even as global stocks trade near all-time highs, worries are rising that growth could be derailed by inflation, the resurgent virus, or both. The question remains whether the jump in costs will prove transitory or become a bigger challenge that forces a sharper monetary policy response, roiling both shares and bonds.

“The markets are still driven by uncertainty regarding how transitory inflation is,” according to Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “The market is assessing the situation about inflation -- what is in the price and what is not.”

The 10-year Treasury yield held above 1.6 per cent as the case for tighter monetary policy pushed up yields. Traders are waiting to see the strength of demand at a 20-year auction Wednesday.

The dollar held around a one-year high following data that showed the biggest jump in U.S. retail sales since March. The pound traded at the strongest level against the euro in nearly nine months after higher-than-anticipated inflation data boosted Bank of England rate-hike expectations.

The Stoxx 600 Index inched higher, led by retailers and healthcare stocks, while travel and leisure posted the biggest losses. Europe is grappling with the worst outbreak of COVID infections since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, oil declined as investors weighed the odds that the Biden administration will tap emergency reserves in a coordinated move with nations such as China.

European gas surged to the highest level in a month as delays to a controversial new pipeline from Russia stoked fears of a supply shortage with winter setting in.

Cryptocurrencies remained lower after a tumble, with Bitcoin steadying around the US$60,000 level.

What to watch this week: